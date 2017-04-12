× Curt Smith, Tears for Fears

Curt Smith is one of the two original members of the iconic 80s pop band Tears for Fears. As the band prepares for a spring and summer of touring with Daryl Hall & John Oates, Curt sits down to give us the inside story of how Tears for Fears came to be, why it broke apart, and how he and bandmate Roland Orzabal found a way to work together again.

Curt also tells us how it feels when songs like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” are covered or sampled by the likes of Lorde and Nas and how lawyers had to be called in when another Tears for Fears song “Memories Fade” was used by Kanye West for “Coldest Winter.”

