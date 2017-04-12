Dog Rescued From Basin at Riverside Water Treatment Plant

Several people helped rescue a dog that was stuck in a basin in a Riverside water treatment plant Wednesday, officials said.

The dog, a female German shepherd pit bull mix, was spotted inside the basin about 10 a.m. and Riverside County Animal Control officials were contacted.

The football field-sized basin that can apparently hold a depth of about 20 feet was only 3 feet full when the dog was spotted. The dog was able to sit up, but the basin began to fill up by noon as local residents used water during the morning, according to a news release from the Riverside Department of Animal Services.

One plant official lowered another down the steep embankment and eventually lassoed the dog.

“She realized we were there to help,” Brent Keaster, a mechanical supervisor, said about the rescue. “We thought she might be aggressive. She was wearing a chrome-studded harness. But she was pretty docile. She was pleased. It was a good day.”

The dog was taken to an animal shelter in in Jurupa Valley where she was bathed and treated fir ab abrasion on her left side.