Easter Recipes With Chef Jamie Gwen

Easter Recipes courtesy of Chef Jamie

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST BITES

French toast in bite-size form…they taste like mini cinnamon sugar doughnuts.

8 1/2-inch thick slices of slightly stale bread

4 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

Pinch of salt

1/2 cup white sugar

1-2 teaspoons cinnamon powder

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

Powdered sugar

Maple syrup

Cut the crust off the bread slices, then cut each piece into 9 equal cubes.

Whisk the eggs, milk and salt in a medium bowl. Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a mixing bowl.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a large sauté pan over medium high heat.

Quickly toss half of the bread cubes in the egg mixture and use your hands to drain off any excess egg mixture. Place the bread cubes in the fry pan and sauté them until browned on all sides, about 3 minutes.

Remove the bread cubes from the pan and place them into the sugar mixture. Toss to coat. Repeat the process with the remaining bread cubes.

Serve immediately snowed with powdered sugar, along with maple syrup for dipping.

HASH BROWN MUFFINS

A whole lot easier than classic hash browns…and everyone gets their own!

4 cups grated white potatoes (from 2 large peeled potatoes)

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup Panko breadcrumbs

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 350F. Spray a non-stick 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray.

Squeeze the potatoes in a kitchen towels or use paper towels, to remove any excess moisture. Combine the shredded potato, Parmesan, breadcrumbs and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and mix well to combine. Divide the mixture among the muffin cups

Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown and the potatoes are cooked through. Let the hash brown muffins rest for 5 minutes, then run a knife around the edges to remove the muffins from the pan.

Makes 12 Hash Brown Muffins

FRITAFFLES

It’s a Frittata in the form of a waffle; full of fabulous flavor with crispy edges!



2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 sweet onion, sliced thin

8 porcini or white mushrooms, sliced

1 cup baby arugula leaves

1 tablespoon fresh basil

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 ounces goat cheese

8 large eggs, well beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Combine the olive oil and butter in a 10-inch oven-proof sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté until soft and beginning to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Add the mushroom and sauté, stirring often, for 10 minutes more. Add the arugula, basil and tarragon and stir to combine. Season the mixture salt and pepper.

Beat the eggs in a mixing and season with salt and pepper. Stir the mozzarella, goat cheese crumbles and Parmesan into the beaten eggs. Pour the eggs over the sautéed vegetables. Stir with a wooden spoon until they start to set. Place the skillet in the oven and bake until the top of the frittata is cooked through and puffed, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove the frittata from the oven and glide a rubber spatula around the outside edge of the frittata to loosen it. Slide the frittata onto a serving plate.

Transfer the frittata to the refrigerator and let chill for at least two hours.

Using a round 2 1/2-inch ring, stamp out rounds of frittata.

Heat your waffle iron and spray with cooking spray. Place a frittata round in the center of each waffle compartment and close the top. Cook until crispy on the edges and warmed through.

Serves 4

RIESLING & PEACH GLAZED EASTER HAM

1 fully cooked spiral-sliced half ham

2 cups Riesling

4 sprigs fresh thyme

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 cups (16-ounces) peach preserves

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup stone-ground mustard

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Place the ham on a rack in a roasting pan.

Combine the wine, thyme and shallot in a small saucepot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the wine is reduced to 1 cup. Remove from the heat and discard the thyme sprigs. Stir in the peach preserves, brown sugar and mustard. Brush half of the glaze mixture over the ham and bake uncovered for 1 hour, basting with the remaining glaze mixture every 20 minutes. Tent the ham loosely with foil and bake 30 minutes longer. Let stand 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Serves 12

POTATO ROSES

Absolutely beautiful and super impressive, these potato roses are the perfect compliment to your Easter ham.

6 medium Yukon Gold potatoes

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons freshly chopped rosemary

3 garlic cloves, finely minced garlic

Salt & freshly ground pepper

6 slices thick-cut applewood smoked bacon



Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

Use a mandolin slicer to slice the potatoes, lengthwise, 1/16-inch thick.

In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, rosemary and garlic. Season the mixture with salt and pepper. On a cutting board or work surface, lay a strip of bacon horizontally in front of you. Arrange 8 to 10 potato slices partially-overlapping along the top edge of the strip of bacon. Brush the potatoes with the seasoned butter. Carefully roll up the bacon and potato slices, then place the rose in the prepared muffin pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the edges are crispy and the potatoes are cooked-through.



HERB and PARMESAN MONKEY BREAD

Baking bread has never been so easy or so delicious.

1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced or grated

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons freshly chopped rosemary

3 tablespoons freshly chopped thyme

3 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Freshly ground pepper

Three (7.5-ounce) tubes refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter a 3-quart casserole.

Combine the butter and garlic in a microwave-safe shallow bowl and microwave until the butter is completely melted. In another shallow mixing bowl combine the Parmesan cheese with the fresh herbs and pepper.

Cut the thawed dough into 24 equal pieces and gently roll each piece of dough into a ball. Drop a few balls of dough at a time into the melted butter and coat well. Drop each dough ball into the cheese mixture and toss to coat. Place the coated balls in the prepared pan, about 1/2-inch apart, staggering the balls to create the pull-apart effect after baking. Continue the process with the remaining balls of dough.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown (the top of the bread should sound hollow when tapped). Remove the monkey bread from the oven and cool slightly before inverting onto a plate.

CHERRY CLAFOUTIS

Clafoutis, a rustic French dessert, is made of fresh fruit and a light batter, baked until it forms a golden, puffy top. Plums, peaches, and pears work well too.

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 pound cherries, pitted

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 cup whole milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla paste or vanilla extract

3 tablespoons Kirsch or Chambord

Powdered sugar, for dusting



Preheat the oven to 375°F. Butter a 10-inch porcelain tart dish and fill it with cherries.

Sift the flour salt and sugar together into a large bowl. Gradually whisk in the whole eggs, egg yolks, milk and cream. Add the vanilla and kirsch and whisk to combine well.

Strain the batter over the cherries. Bake until puffed and browned, about 45 minutes. Let cool slightly and be aware, it will sink slightly! Dust with powdered sugar and serve.

SPRING FLOWER PRETZEL BITES

Square Pretzels

White Candy Melts

Easter or Pastel M&M's

Arrange pretzels on a paper plate. Place a candy melt in the center of each pretzel.

Microwave in 30-second increments, until the chocolate is soft, but not runny, about 1-minute total. Immediately place one M&M into the center, then six more M&M's around the center for the flower petals. Refrigerate the pretzel bites until set.

WATERMELON ICE CUBES

1 1/2 cups watermelon, seeded and cubed

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon sugar

24 small mint leaves

Combine the watermelon, water, honey, lemon juice and sugar in your blender or food processor. Process until smooth.

Place a mint leaves in each compartment of an ice cube tray. Pour the watermelon mixture into ice trays. Freeze until solid.