Family of Father of 3 Shot Dead in South L.A. Plead for Gunman’s Apprehension; $10K Reward Offered

The family of a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot while coaching his son's basketball team outside a South L.A. home held a press conference Wednesday to make a public appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of the gunman.

Lester Scott Virgil was preparing his 12-year-old son and his teammates for an upcoming tournament on Aug. 5, 2016, when around 5:45 p.m. a car stopped in front of the house and a passenger got out with a handgun and fired several rounds, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The kids who were rehearsing drills in the driveway were able to scatter and escape the bullets, but Virgil, sitting on the porch, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The team was not at Virgil's home but that of a family friend's, located in the 1600 block of West 110th Street in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles, where Virgil had driven his son after school, deputies said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a 2000s white Audi four-door sedan with tinted windows, fled westbound on West 110th Street and sped out of view. The suspect is described as a black man of unknown age, wearing a gray hoodie-style sweatshirt.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those involved.

“I know there’s someone out there somewhere that knows something about who killed my son,” Virgil's mother, Mary Cartwright Virgil, said at Wednesday's press conference. “For him to be shot down and murdered like a dog in the street is just unacceptable.”

The father of three — two adult daughters and the 12-year-old son who witnessed his father’s shooting — often volunteered with his children's sports activities and was a dedicated mentor for youth in the community, "guiding adolescent boys at a crucial time in their lives, teaching them to be focused, do their best, exercise good sportsmanship and manage their responsibilities," according to the sheriff's statement. "He was devoted to seeing his children grow up in an atmosphere of family and education, balanced with sports activities."

Kashira Virgil, one of his daughters, described him as hardworking, honest and her best friend. If he were alive, he would have pleaded for an end to the senseless violence that led to his death, she said.

“Please stop reaching for guns and start reaching for success, because we all have families that love and depend on us,” Kashira said.

He was also a devoted husband, and just 15 days away from embarking on an anniversary cruise with his wife.

Virgil spent his days working as a supervisor at a busy international airport, handling contracts and overseeing personnel and deadlines, but balanced the demands of his day job with quality family time and community leadership involvement, officials said.

If you have any information about this case, call L.A. County Sheriff’s Detective Dean Camarillo or Sgt. Timothy Cain at 323-890-5500.