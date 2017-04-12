Georgia Dad Accidentally Shoots Daughter, Self While Cleaning Gun: Police

A Georgia man and his daughter are recovering after both were shot with the same gun at the family’s home in Henry County early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the home on Bob White Drive in Stockbridge, WGCL reported.

According to police, the father was cleaning his gun when it accidentally discharged, striking him in his hand. The same bullet struck his 9-year-old daughter in her leg.

Both were taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The case is under investigation.

Henry County father shoots daughter, self while cleaning gun https://t.co/DXT84trwyQ pic.twitter.com/pfOjFY9pxJ — CBS46 (@cbs46) April 12, 2017