Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We surprised Producer Roxanne for her birthday with treats from the new Hello Kitty Mini Cafe at the Westfield Santa Anita Mall. The Hello Kitty Mini Cafe The Hello Kitty Mini Cafe provides guests with delicious treats in a fast-casual setting, inviting them to conveniently pop in & out in the midst of their busy shopping trips. The Cafe is located in Central Court on the first floor of the mall. For more information, you can follow them on facebook or instagram @hellokittycafe