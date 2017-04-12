Man Fatally Shot by Deputies Responding to Burglary Call in South L.A. Area

A man was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies responding to a vehicle burglary call in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

The deputies were called to the 1500 block of East 91st Street at about 1 a.m. and found a vehicle with the trunk partially opened, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

A man sitting in another vehicle was spotted nearby and the deputies contacted the man, Mendoza said.

“The driver exited the vehicle then he broke free from the deputy’s grasp. He went into the vehicle, retrieved a handgun and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” Mendoza said.

Both deputies opened fire on the man who was struck at least once in the upper body, Mendoza said.

The unidentified man died at the scene.

Investigators recovered a semi-automatic handgun from the scene, Mendoza said.

No deputies were injured in the incident.