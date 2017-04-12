The future of North Park Elementary School after a double murder-suicide took place there earlier this week was the focus of a meeting Wednesday. Teachers and staff were also honored for their role in keeping students safe in the aftermath of the shooting. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 12, 2017.
Meeting Focuses on Future of North Park School After Shooting
-
2 Children Critically Wounded in San Bernardino School Shooting Receiving Treatment at Area Hospitals
-
North Park Elementary Parents Faced Hourslong Wait Before Being Reunited With Students After Shooting
-
San Bernardino School Shooting: Man Kills Wife Then Himself; 1 of 2 Students Wounded Has Died
-
‘They Can … Come to Our School at Any Point,’ Cajon High Student Thought During Shooting at Nearby North Park Elementary
-
Teacher Killed in San Bernardino Classroom Shooting Was Devoted to Her Students, Mother Says
-
-
8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting in Special Needs Classroom at Elementary School in San Bernardino: Police
-
Parents of 9-Year-Old North Park Elementary School Surviving Shooting Victim Say He’s Recovering ‘Very Well’
-
San Bernardino Community Gathers at Prayer Vigil for Victims of North Park Elementary Shooting
-
North Park Elementary School Remains Closed; San Bernardino Police Say Shooter Fired 10 Rounds
-
Gunman in San Bernardino School Shooting Had Threatened His Wife Before: Police
-
-
Hundreds Gather at Candlelight Vigil for Victims of San Bernardino School Shooting
-
Victims Killed in San Bernardino School Shooting Remembered at Growing Memorial
-
Family of 8-Year-Old Killed in Classroom Shooting Wants to Raise Awareness About Williams Syndrome