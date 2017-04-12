Meeting Focuses on Future of North Park School After Shooting

Posted 11:15 PM, April 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:16PM, April 12, 2017

The future of North Park Elementary School after a double murder-suicide took place there earlier this week was the focus of a meeting Wednesday. Teachers and staff were also honored for their role in keeping students safe in the aftermath of the shooting. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on April 12, 2017.