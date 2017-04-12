‘I Love You Mommy’: Grieving Maryland Mother Shares Heartbreaking Final Moments of 4-Year-Old Son’s Illness

A mother in Leonardtown, Maryland, whose 4-year-old died of cancer opened up about her son’s final moments and shared the pain of losing her child in a heartbreaking post on Facebook that has been widely shared.

Ruth Scully’s son, Nolan, died in February of rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer he had been battling since his diagnosis in November 2015.

He was diagnosed after having trouble breathing from what the family believed was a stuffy nose.

Two months after his death, Scully shared her feelings in an emotional Facebook post from last Tuesday that has been shared more than 615,000 times in a little over a week.

“Two months. Two months since I’ve held you in my arms, heard how much you loved me, kissed those sweetie ‘pie’ lips. Two months since we’ve snuggled. Two months of pure absolute Hell,” she wrote, adding that she had wanted to write about her son and express her grief in all that time since his death.

Scully simply wrote that her son “shined” through his final days, and that they showed he was “amazing,” beautiful,” and “was made of nothing but pure love.”

She also shared the heartbreaking conversation she had with her son after finding out from his doctors that the cancer was no longer treatable.

Me: Poot, it hurts to breathe doesn’t it?

Nolan: Weeeelll…. yeah.

Me: You’re in a lot of pain aren’t you baby?

Nolan: (looking down) Yeah.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don’t have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DONT??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy’s job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey … I can’t do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I’ll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You’ll come right?

Me: Absolutely!! You can’t get rid of Mommy that easy!!

Nolan: Thank you Mommy!!! I’ll go play with Hunter and Brylee and Henry!!

Scully also wrote about the emotional story of his last day. She said she had only left his side briefly to shower, but when she returned, doctors said he slipped into a coma.

By the time she was at her son’s side, his right lung had collapsed, his breathing was labored and his oxygen levels had dropped, she wrote. Scully jumped into his bed and put her hand soothingly on his face.

Then, she said, a “miracle” occurred.

“My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said “I Love You Mommy”, turned his head towards me and at 11:54 pm Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully passed away as I was singing “You are My Sunshine” in his ear,” she wrote.

Scully said that Nolan used to curl up on a rug on the bathroom floor while she showered, because he was afraid to leave her side. In the post, she included two photos of the green rug next to the shower.

In one, the little boy is lying on his side, his head on a pillow; in the second, a heart-wrenching image shows the empty bathroom rug.

“My son was terrified to leave my side, even as I showered,” she wrote. “Now I’m the one terrified to shower. With nothing but an empty shower rug now where once a beautiful perfect little boy laid waiting for his Mommy.”