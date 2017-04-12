Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy- Goat Grazers

Gayle Anderson was live in Palos Verdes, where goats are working with Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy to remove invasive weeds, including fennel, thick brush, and other non-native plants in the Agua Amarga Reserve. The Conservancy says goat grazing is considered environmentally friendly and economically efficient.
Community volunteers and neighbors are “adopting-a-goat” to support the Conservancy’s effort to remove non-native plants at the Agua Amarga habitat restoration site. If you would to help and if you need more information, contact:
Louise Olfarnes
Communications Manager
Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy
lolfarnes@pvplc.org
(310) 541-7613x210
