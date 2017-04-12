Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy- Goat Grazers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Palos Verdes, where goats are working with Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy to remove invasive weeds, including fennel, thick brush, and other non-native plants in the Agua Amarga Reserve. The Conservancy says goat grazing is considered environmentally friendly and economically efficient.

Community volunteers and neighbors are “adopting-a-goat” to support the Conservancy’s effort to remove non-native plants at the Agua Amarga habitat restoration site. If you would to help and if you need more information, contact:

Louise Olfarnes

Communications Manager

Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy

lolfarnes@pvplc.org

(310) 541-7613x210

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle