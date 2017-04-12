Parents of 9-Year-Old North Park Elementary School Surviving Shooting Victim Say He’s Recovering ‘Very Well’

The 9-year-old boy who was one of three people shot earlier this week inside his special needs classroom when his teacher’s estranged husband opened fire at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino is recovering “very well,” his parents announced Wednesday.

Nolan Brandy was struck Monday while standing next to his special needs teacher, 53-year-old Karen Smith, inside her classroom when her estranged husband Cedric Anderson, also 53, walked in without saying a word starting shooting at his wife while she was working with her students. Nolan was initially listed in critical condition, but his parents say he is recovering “very well” and want to thank the community for the outpouring of support and prayers.

“We are grateful,” Nolan’s parents, Leon and Rachel Brandy, said in a statement issued by the San Bernardino City Unified School District Wednesday. “Please continue to pray for him and also for Jonathan Martinez’s and Karen Smith’s families.”

Brandy’s classmate, 8-year-old Jonathan Martinez, who had the genetic disorder Williams syndrome, died Monday after being rushed to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Smith, whose mother described her as being devoted to her students, died at the scene.

Anderson was also pronounced dead at the elementary school. Police said after opening fire in his wife’s classroom, Anderson turned the gun on himself.

A total of 15 students and two aides were in the classroom when Anderson barged in and began shooting.

Anderson checked into the school’s front office, telling staff he was on campus to drop something off to his wife, moments before the deadly shooting.

Authorities say the couple had only been married a few months, but had known each other for years.

Anderson had a history of domestic violence allegations in previous relationships, but it was unclear what prompted Smith to leave her husband in the weeks before the shooting.