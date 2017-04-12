CHP Pursuing Vehicle Involved in Road Rage Incident With San Gabriel Police

Police have been pursuing of a white vehicle across several freeways and surface streets across the Los Angeles area, in a pursuit that started in the San Gabriel Valley.

San Gabriel police started pursuing the vehicle on the west 10 Freeway, the driver then exited the freeway and started heading onto surface streets.

Police tell KTLA the driver was involved in a road rage incident with a San Gabriel police patrol vehicle and failed to stop when they tried to pull the driver over.

Sky5 aerial images showed police following a white car who was swerving in and out of traffic on the 101 Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles, driving erratically, narrowly missing hitting cars and side-swiping other cars while trying to evade police.

At one point the driver also narrowly missed running into two pedestrians.

As of 11:45 a.m. the car was in the Hollywood area on surface streets.

The driver then went back onto the southbound 101 Freeway and slowed down at times as traffic was heavier heading into the downtown Los Angeles area.

Just before noon the driver was on the southbound 110 Freeway driving at high rates of speed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.