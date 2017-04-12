‘Possible Act of Road Rage’ Leads to 4-Vehicle Crash, Multiple Injuries in San Bernardino: Police

A four-vehicle crash that left multiple people injured in San Bernardino on Tuesday evening is being investigated as a “possible act of road rage,” police said.

Officers first received a report of two cars racing down the road in the area of Kendall and Little Mountain drives around 6:30 p.m., according to Joey Zink of the San Bernardino Police Department.

A minute or two later, police received numerous calls regarding a crash involving at least four vehicles on Kendall at Third Street, he said.

When officers responded, they discovered four vehicles had been involved in the collision, including one car that crashed into a pole.

The multivehicle wreck left a trail of damage and destruction, with debris strewn all over the street; at least two of the vehicles — a truck and a sedan — appeared to have been totaled, video from the scene showed.

Multiple patients were hospitalized with injuries that were described as minor to moderate, according to Zink. He did not provide an exact number of people who were injured or taken to the hospital.

The crash is being investigated as a possible road-rage incident.

“Right now, we’re looking at possible road rage only, no street racing,” Zink said.

It was unclear what led up to the incident, or whether anyone was taken into custody in connection with the collision. The investigation is ongoing.