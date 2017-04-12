Statue of Baseball Legend Jackie Robinson to Be Unveiled at Dodger Stadium Saturday

Jackie Robinson is immortalized by statues in Canada, Connecticut, Florida and New Jersey, and by two statues in New York. The UCLA baseball stadium, which is named in his honor, also features a statue of him.

On Saturday, the most historic Dodger gets a statue at Dodger Stadium. On the 70th anniversary of the day he broke baseball’s color barrier, and in the 55th year of their beloved home grounds, the Dodgers will dedicate their first stadium statue.

Sharon Robinson, Jackie’s daughter, said she expects about 200 friends and family members — including her 94-year-old mother, Rachel — to attend the unveiling and ceremony on baseball’s annual Jackie Robinson Day.

A statue of Willie Mays greets San Francisco Giants fans at the plaza outside AT&T Park, and a statue of Tony Gwynn towers over the park behind San Diego’s Petco Park. Dodger Stadium, with its multiple-level entrances, has no such natural gathering spot.

