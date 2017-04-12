Suspected Drunken Driver Loses Control, Crashes to Vehicle in North Hollywood; 1 Killed

An investigation was underway Wednesday after a suspected drunken driver lost control of his vehicle in North Hollywood and slammed into another car, killing the driver.

The crash occurred around midnight near the intersection 0f Vanowen Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Andy Neiman said.

The suspected drunk driver was traveling westbound on Vanowen Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control and went into the eastbound lanes, striking a car that was traveling northbound, Neiman said.

“The force of the collision was so great that it forced both of the vehicles to continue traveling westbound about a half a block,” Neiman said.

The driver that was struck suffered severe and ultimately fatal injuries, Neiman said.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, has not been identified.

The other driver fled the scene, but was chased down by an off-duty security guard who held him until police arrived, Neiman said.

Witnesses said the man appeared to be under the influence and police are investigating the crash as a possible DUI, Neiman said.

The suspected DUI driver, who was about 28-years-old, was hospitalized following the crash, Neiman said.