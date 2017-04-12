Vaccination Rate Jumps in California for Kindergartners Following Governor Brown’s Far-Reaching Immunization Law

The vaccination rate for California’s kindergartners jumped this fall from the previous year, boosting the percentage of students with all required vaccinations to 96 percent from 93 percent.

It was the highest vaccination rate among kindergartners since 2001, the California Department of Public Health said.

The increase comes after Gov. Jerry Brown in 2015 signed into law one of the most far-reaching vaccination laws in the nation, barring exemptions from inoculations for incoming schoolchildren based on a parent’s personal beliefs.

