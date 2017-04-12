× Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole in Hollywood, Causing Outage in Area

A vehicle crashed into a power pole in Hollywood leading to an outage that has affected thousands of customers, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Seward Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

DWP officials said there were three outages in the area after the crash and estimated that about 1,094 customers were affected. Crews were working to restore power in those areas. About 6:15 p.m. DWP officials estimated that 3,000 customers have been affected.

LADWP crews continue work on a power pole damaged due to an auto accident at Santa Monica & Seward.3,000 customers impacted. — LADWP (@LADWP) April 13, 2017

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.