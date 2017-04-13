Amazon Now Hiring 1,000 Workers for New Fulfillment Center in Redlands

Some 1,000 full-time jobs are now being filled at a new Amazon fulfillment center in Redlands, the Seattle-based online retailer announced Thursday.

Hiring has already begun for jobs in the 750,000-square-foot facility, which is set to open this spring at 2125 W. San Bernardino Ave. Associates at the new facility will pick, pack and ship larger items like sports equipment, patio furniture and pet food.

Full-time Amazon employees get what the company describes as “competitive hourly wages” as well as health insurance, performance-based bonuses, a 401(k) and other benefits. Those who want to work at the Redlands facility can apply at amazondelivers.jobs.

The Redlands center and another one planned in Eastvale bring the number of such Amazon facilities in California to about 10. Of those, five are in the Inland Empire.

Amazon’s first fulfillment center in California opened in 2012 in San Bernardino.

The Eastvale facility will be 1 million square feet and will handle smaller items such as books, electronics and toys.

In February, Amazon said it was hiring 2,000 full-time workers for the Redlands and Eastvale centers.

An Amazon spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm that those jobs will be equally divided between the two new centers; nor was it clear exactly when the Redlands and Eastvale facilities will begin full operations.