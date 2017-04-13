Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
67°
67°
Low
54°
High
71°
Fri
53°
72°
Sat
54°
76°
Sun
55°
74°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Into the Woods at the Ahmanson Theatre
Posted 4:01 PM, April 13, 2017, by
KTLA 5 Entertainment Staff
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Watch KTLA 5 News
Every newscast plus replays streamed online
Popular
U.S. Drops Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb on ISIS Target in Afghanistan, Military Officials Say
Driver in Custody After Wild Pursuit Sparked by Alleged Road-Rage Incident With San Gabriel Police Patrol Car: CHP
Woman’s Body Found in Car on 10 Freeway in El Monte; Lanes Reopened After Hourslong Investigation
8-Year-Old Boy Dies After Shooting in Special Needs Classroom at Elementary School in San Bernardino: Police
Latest News
Into the Woods at the Ahmanson Theatre
Top Trump Aides Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump Hit the Slopes Again
Female Kicker Awarded Scholarship to University in Colorado Makes College Football History
Northwood High Students Released After Lockdown Prompted by Phoned Threat; Irvine Police, Sheriff’s Dept. Respond
Morning News
The El Capitan Theatre ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Entertainment
Comedian Bill Bellamy Talks About Transitioning from Stand-Up to Stage Play for “Married But Single Too”
Entertainment
Broadway’s Original “Belle” Performs for us
Entertainment
KTLA’s Text-to-Win Tickets to see “Impractical Jokers” Live at the Greek Theatre
Entertainment
Morning News
Idina Menzel Is Kicking Off The Greek Theatre Season With A Bang
Entertainment
Morning News
James Cromwell Describes the Unique Story of Film “The Promise”
Entertainment
Radha Mitchell on the Faith Based Movie ‘The Shack”
Entertainment
Academy Award Winner Tim Robbins Takes us Inside His Theatre
Entertainment
Jason Schwartzman On Hair Styles and Gifts That Keep On Giving
Local News
Politics
Hundreds Gather for Hollywood Rally to Protect Affordable Care Act
Entertainment
Morning News
Joey King Shares the Advice Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, and Alan Arkin Gave from the set of “Going in Style”
Entertainment
Morning News
Go See Tim Robbin’s Commedia dell’ Arte Play “Harlequino: On to Freedom”
Entertainment
Local News
‘Hamilton’ Announces On-Sale Date to Buy Individual Tickets in Los Angeles
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.