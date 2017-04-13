Northwood High Students Released After Lockdown Prompted by Phoned Threat; Irvine Police, Sheriff’s Dept. Respond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwood High School in Irvine was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon due to an anonymous phoned threat, according to the school district and police.

Posts on social media just before 3 p.m. indicated the school — at 4515 Portola Parkway — was locked down. An Irvine Unified School District official confirmed that to KTLA, saying an anonymous threat prompted the decision.

"A male subject called the business line of the police department and made verbal threats of violence on the campus," the Irvine Police Department said on its Facebook page. "Officers are working with school personnel to ensure the safety of students. Students are currently in the process of being released from classrooms one room at a time."

The caller told police he was on the school campus with a gun, and he threatened violence, the Orange County Register reported.

Students were released by class beginning at 2:40 p.m., Irvine Unified School District said on its website.

No one has been injured nor has there been any suspicious activity on campus, police said.

Lt. Lane Lagaret with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that agency was sending a helicopter and bomb squad to the school to assist police.

My school's having a lockdown that's not a drill someone heard gunshots there's a helicopter police are here. — Conrad Satermo (@zephyrwolf3097) April 13, 2017

North wood High School shooting in Irvine, CA, school is on lockdown right now. @KTLA — Brian Michael (@BMEtweets) April 13, 2017