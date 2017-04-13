Officials Prepare for Reopening of North Park Elementary School After Deadly Shooting

Classes are set to resume at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino on Monday, one week after a shooting that left a teacher and a student dead. Kareen Wynter reports from San Bernardino for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on April 13, 2017.

