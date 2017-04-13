× Potentially Lethal Superbug Infected 10 Infants at UC Irvine Hospital, Officials Confirm Months After Outbreak Began

Over the course of eight months, a lethal bacteria infected 10 already critically ill infants in UC Irvine Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit – an outbreak that the public is only finding out about now.

None of the infants have died, hospital officials said.

Yet UCI doctors have not found the source of the infections – which continued even after 220 employees used antiseptic soap and ointment to eliminate bacteria on their skin and in their noses.

Orange County health officials have known about the continuing hospital-acquired infections since the middle of December, when lab tests confirmed that five infants had been infected by the same strain of a superbug.

