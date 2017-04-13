San Pedro High School Baseball Player Begins Physical Therapy After Brutal Assault in Alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A San Pedro High School baseball player is speaking and set to begin physical rehabilitation on Thursday after a brutal beating left him in the the intensive care unit.

Evan Jimenez, 15, suffered brain swelling and was placed on a ventilator after two suspected gang members attacked him on March 30 around 10 p.m. in the 900 block of West Second Street, in an unincorporated part of San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Family members told KTLA Jimenez has just begun learning to walk again after the attack.

"He's having to really learn to walk and remember things," said Cortney Steinhoff, Jimenez' aunt. "He's really confused. He doesn't really know what's going on, what's happened."

Jimenez was hit over the head with a Jack Daniels bottle, stepped on and “beaten beyond recognition," according to family and friends. He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson for initial treatment and is now in a Long Beach hospital for physical therapy, family said.

"Walking is a big challenge just because he's been laying down for two weeks, and again, his mind just has to catch up," said Steinhoff.

The attackers, who deputies said could have been trying to join the Rancho San Pedro street gang, asked Jimenez about his gang involvement before assaulting him and leaving him to die.

Jimenez is not in a gang and has never been involved with gang activity, according to family. Deputies are still searching for the suspected attackers, the family said.

"We're just letting them do their thing and focusing on Evan," said Steinhoff. "It's still really difficult. He's an athlete, he's a baseball player and he's not out there playing baseball, he's in a hospital bed."

Family told KTLA that Jimenez still has a long road to recovery and doctors are not certain when he will be able to leave the hospital and return home.

"Doctors can't tell us 100 percent he's going to go home and be the Evan that he was," said Jimenez. "It's a really long road to recovery but he's making all the steps the doctors are wanting him to make."

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department Lomita station at 310-539-1661.