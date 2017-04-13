Springs Storms Make for Record-Breaking Precipitation This Year in Northern Sierra Nevada

A series of late-season storms has vaulted this winter into the history books, making it the wettest winter for California’s northern Sierra Nevada in nearly a century of record-keeping, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

As of Thursday, an astonishing 89.7 inches of precipitation across a zone of eight stations in the northern Sierra has been recorded since October. That breaks the record 88.5 inches that fell by the in the 1982-83 rainy season.

Sierra Nevada precipitation is significant because the mountain range supplies large amounts of water to the rest of the state.

“When we receive a record amount of rainfall in the north, that translates to everybody who benefits from water down the state,” said Doug Carlson, spokesman for the California Department of Water Resources.

RECORD BROKEN! Northern Sierra 8-station index now has wettest water year on record at 89.7" surpassing old record of 1982-1983! #cawx pic.twitter.com/USkE6j7ZkP — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 13, 2017

New #NorCal water year precip record! Today’s total since October 1 is 89.7” – surpassing WY83 record of 88.5” with 5.5 months left in WY17. pic.twitter.com/NpBlEM2mGV — CA – DWR (@CA_DWR) April 13, 2017