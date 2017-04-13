One of the founders of Sweet Combforts Geoff Manila joined us live with a taste their sweet treats. Sweet Combforts specializes in Liege Waffles dipped and smothered in premium toppings that'll make your mouth water. They are debuting their dessert at Coachella and they will be opening up a store in Irvine in late spring. For more information, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SweetCombforts.
Sweet Combforts Debuting at Coachella
-
We Kick off our Coachella Preview with Dreamcar
-
Coachella 2017: Beyoncé, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar to Headline Popular Music Festival
-
Boohoo Mobile Pop Up Shop with Rachel Zalis
-
H&M’s First Shoppable Runway Collection
-
The Sweet 16 Workout With Brett Hoebel
-
-
3.6-Earthquake Near Salton Sea Prompts Evacuation of Elementary School
-
Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day With Sweet and Savory Sandwiches
-
Cakes You Must Eat at Least Once With Los Angeles Magazine
-
Obama to Head to Southern California Friday Following Trump’s Inauguration: White House
-
Greg Grunberg Shares the Inspiration for His Graphic Novel and Hollywood Memorabilia Auction
-
-
Hundreds of Thousands of Red Skittles Intended for Cattle Feed Spill on Wisconsin Road
-
Bronx Zoo Allows People to Name Roaches for Valentine’s Day
-
Author Gary Taubes and ‘The Case Against Sugar’