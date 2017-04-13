Sweet Combforts Debuting at Coachella

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the founders of Sweet Combforts Geoff Manila joined us live with a taste their sweet treats. Sweet Combforts specializes in Liege Waffles dipped and smothered in premium toppings that'll make your mouth water. They are debuting their dessert at Coachella and they will be opening up a store in Irvine in late spring. For more information, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram @SweetCombforts.