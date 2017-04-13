Video Shows Gunfire Narrowly Missing 4-Year-Old Girl at Arizona Barber Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Arizona released a video Wednesday of a 4-year-old girl nearly being struck by gunfire inside a strip mall barber shop.

The video shows the girl walking over to a group of chairs and sitting down.

Seconds later, gunfire shatters the store window, narrowly missing the girl, who gets up and runs away.

The girl was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries from glass debris, but she was expected to be OK.

Two men were arrested by the Chandler Police Department, which posted the surveillance video on their Facebook page.

The men in custody were identified as 23-year-old Michael Hart and 21-year-old Rafael Santos.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Hart and employees at a narby tattoo shop.