5 Hospitalized, Including 2 Critical, in Pacific Palisades Fire That Killed Family Pet

A fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades Thursday morning killed a family pet and injured five people, including a husband and wife who were in critical condition, according to a fire official.

Firefighters were initially called to a brush fire about 2:15 a.m. and arrived to find two hillside homes in the 16000 block of Las Casas Place well-involved in flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said.

More than 80 firefighters extinguished the fire in about 44 minutes and triaged five patients, including a 53-year-old woman who was in critical condition, Scott said.

Scott later said the woman's husband was also in critical condition.

Two teenagers from the home were also hospitalized with minor smoke related injuries, Scott said.

A fifth patient, a 91-year-old woman from the second home involved in the fire, was also hospitalized for smoke inhalation as a precaution, Scott said.

Firefighters rescued a cat and a dog, but a second cat died as a result of the fire, Scott said.

A woman at the scene said the cat that died was a family pet.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.