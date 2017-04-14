1 Man Killed After Shooting at CVS Parking Lot in Palms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man was killed Friday night after a shooting in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy store in Palms.

Los Angeles police were called to a strip mall around 8 p.m. near Sepulveda and National Boulevard. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police told KTLA two men in a small SUV shot another man near a white car in the parking lot. One witness said he heard three gunshots while ordering dinner near the parking lot.

"I was coming to get dinner over at the taco truck, ordered my dinner and went to sit down in these chairs," said the witness. "As soon as I sat down I heard three very loud shots."

Another witness who works at a nearby Starbucks told KTLA her parents heard the gunshots while they were waiting to pick her up from work.

"My parents were outside waiting for me. So they were like, keep calling me worried like 'are you okay,'" said Nancy Lopez. "I was still here for like another hour and a half."

The parking lot is on lock down until police conclude their investigation, according to the LAPD. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 310-482-6334.