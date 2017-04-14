3 Easter-Themed Water Absorbing Toys Recalled Because of Safety Hazard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three Easter-themed toys sold at Target that expand with water have been recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

About 560,000 Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino toys have been recalled.

The toys expand inside a child’s body and can cause intestinal obstructions, the agency said. The obstructions can cause severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could even be life-threatening.

Medical professions are concerned that they toys might not show up in an X-ray and that if ingested, surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, officials said.

No injuries or issues have been reported so far, officials said, but consumers should take recalled toys away from children and return it to any Target store for a refund.

The product were sold nationwide from February through March for about $1.

Consumers can call Target at 800- 440-0680 or visit Target’s website for more information.