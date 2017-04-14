Daniel Gillies From “The Originals” is Bringing His Walker To Coachella
-
‘Fate of the Furious,’ Set to Open Friday, Takes on Darker Tone in Wake of Paul Walker’s Death: Co-Star
-
Riverside Student Allowed to Return to School After Bringing Alleged ‘Kill List’ to Elementary School; Officials Say Students Were Never in Danger
-
Baby Carriers, Cribs, Strollers Linked to Thousands of Injuries Every Year
-
Washington Man Accused of Brutally Killing His Grandmother After She Told Him to Turn Off the Lights
-
‘My Wife Deserves a Medal,’ Says Father Whose BBC Interview Went Viral After Being Crashed by His Kids
-
-
Texas Police Detective Shot, Killed in Standoff; Suspected Gunman Found Dead in Home
-
‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Author: ‘Shocking’ Leaked Video ‘Mischaracterizes’ on-Set Animal Safety
-
Oscar-Nominated Composer Justin Hurwitz on his Life-Changing Opportunity with “La La Land”
-
Iowa Principal Has Head Shaved to Show Support for Bullied Student
-
L.A. Premiere for Film ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Canceled After Leaked Video Prompts Allegations of Animal Mistreatment
-
-
L.A. Premiere for Film ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ Canceled After Leaked Video Prompts Allegations of Animal Mistreatment
-
Ford CEO Says Plan to Expand 2 Mexican Plants is Moving Forward, Despite Trump’s Pressure to Bring Jobs Back to U.S.
-
Hawaii Files First Lawsuit Against New Travel Ban