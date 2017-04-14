Charges Dropped Against Man in Connection With San Bernardino Shooting That Left 3 Dead, Including Boy, Last Summer

All charges have been dropped against a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting in San Bernardino last summer that left three people dead, including a 9-year-old boy, officials said Friday.

Trayvon Brown has been in custody since July 14, when he was arrested and eventually charged with three counts of murder earlier that month, Christopher Lee, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office told KTLA.

“After further review of the evidence all charges have been dropped,” Lee said in an email.

The shooting occurred about 9:15 p.m. on July 8, when all three victims were leaving Superior Liquor on North Del Rosa Avenue.

The shooter approached the victims from behind and opened fire, San Bernardino Police said.

Travon Williams, 9, the boy’s father, Travon Lamar Williams, 26, and Samathy Mahan, 25, were killed. It is unknown if Brown had any connection to the father and son.

Investigators had previously thought Brown was targeting Mahan, a known gang member who had recently been paroled, police said.

Brown did not provide a statement to police about the shooting when he was arrested.

No further information about additional arrests was available Friday.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.