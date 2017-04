Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police were pursuing a dark, four-door sedan in San Fernando Valley Friday night.

The pursuit began around 9 p.m. near San Fernando Road and the 118 Freeway. Officers followed the car to Sunland where the pursuit ended at Apperson Street and Sherman Grove Avenue.

The driver and a passenger attempted to run away on foot but were taken into custody without incident around 9:20 p.m.