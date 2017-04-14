Man Directing Traffic After Holy Thursday Services at South L.A. Church Struck by Driver Fleeing LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man directing traffic after Holy Thursday religious services at a Catholic church in South Los Angeles was struck and critically injured by a driver fleeing police, authorities said Friday.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash — on 87th Place at South Main Street in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood — about 9 p.m.

The victim, a 57-year-old man from the neighborhood, was helping out near Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church when he was struck, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Dave Ferry said.

The man, who is a member of the congregation, was wearing a crossing vest for visibility while directing other pedestrians and vehicle traffic amid post-services congestion, the lieutenant said.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded.

The driver was a “known felon” who was spotted by police in an LAPD patrol car, prompting a brief pursuit, according to Ferry. After hitting the victim, the driver continued driving and was taken into custody several block away after abandoning the car and trying to flee on foot.

Lots of people were present during the crash and police are seeking to talk to those witnesses, Ferry said.

Neither the driver nor the victim have been identified.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this article.