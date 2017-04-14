Man Extricated From Vehicle Following Crash in Van Nuys; 3 in Critical Condition

Three people were left in critical condition following a traffic collision in Van Nuys Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the 6700 block of Hazeltine Avenue and left at least one patient trapped, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Rescue crews managed to extricate a critically injured man, who was being transported, Stewart said just before 6 a.m.

Two other men were also in critical condition following the crash, according to Stewart.

The three men are all in their 30s, Stewart said.

A fourth person involved in the crash was in serious condition, Stewart said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a black car had come to a stop in the front yard of a home while a second vehicle, a white van, appeared to have spun out and stopped on a sidewalk.

No further details regarding the cause of the crash were immediately available.