Man Extricated From Vehicle Following Crash in Van Nuys; 3 in Critical Condition

Posted 6:54 AM, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:56AM, April 14, 2017

Three people were left in critical condition following a traffic collision in Van Nuys Friday morning.

A crash left three men in critical condition in Van Nuys on April 14, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash occurred in the 6700 block of Hazeltine Avenue and left at least one patient trapped, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Rescue crews managed to extricate a critically injured man, who was being transported, Stewart said just before 6 a.m.

Two other men were also in critical condition following the crash, according to Stewart.

The three men are all in their 30s, Stewart said.

A fourth person involved in the crash was in serious condition, Stewart said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a black car had come to a stop in the front yard of a home while a second vehicle, a white van, appeared to have spun out and stopped on a sidewalk.

No further details regarding the cause of the crash were immediately available.