Man Who Confessed to Dumping Wife’s Body in NorCal Lake Found Dead in Jail One Day Before Second Leg Discovered

A second leg thought to belong to a missing Northern California woman was found Thursday, a day after her husband and suspected killer was found dead in his jail cell.

Divers discovered the leg in Brandy Creek Marina at Whiskeytown Lake, 14 miles west of Redding, according to Det. Chris Edwards of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Two weeks ago, authorities found another leg anchored to a cement cinder block with a tie strap in the same marina.

Investigators believe the limbs belong to Bridget Marie Jacobs, who went missing roughly one month ago. Divers have searched the murky lake eight times for her remains.

“Despite the exhaustive efforts made to locate both of Bridget Jacobs’ hands and head, they remain unrecovered,” Edwards said in a written statement.

