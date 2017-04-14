Missing Compton Woman Believed to Be 5th Victim of Convicted O.C. Serial Killer

Two months after Steven Dean Gordon was sentenced to death in the abduction and slaying of four women, Anaheim police say they have identified a fifth victim.

Authorities believe Sable Pickett, a 19-year-old Compton resident, also was killed by Gordon, Anaheim Police Sgt. Luis Correa said. His co-defendant, Franc Cano, is expected to be tried in the murders later this year.

Although police have not found Pickett’s body, they believe the men snatched her along a stretch of Beach Boulevard in Anaheim on Feb. 14, 2014, and killed her later that evening, Correa said.

From the onset of their three-year-long investigation into the serial killings, Anaheim police had been looking for a fifth victim. During an interview with detectives, Gordon talked about another victim, Correa said.

