New Security Measures Adopted in Wake of Deadly San Bernardino Elementary School Shooting

In the aftermath of a deadly shooting at North Park Elementary School, visitors must now undergo a background check before being allowed on the San Bernardino campus and will be barred from meeting with staff or students during school hours.

School officials announced the enhanced security measures to a crowd of roughly 250 people at Bob Holcomb Elementary on Thursday evening.

Parents cheered and applauded after learning that only people who have cleared a background check and have been fingerprinted will now be allowed on campus, said Maria Garcia, a spokeswoman for San Bernardino City Unified School District.

School officials will also bar visitors from venturing beyond the main office.

