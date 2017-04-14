Police Take to Facebook in Search for ‘Rightful Owner’ After Money Found on Corona Street

Did you lose any cash in Corona back in January?

Police on Friday said they are trying to track down the individual who lost an undisclosed amount of money in the city earlier this year.

The money was located in the 300 block of Foothill Parkway sometime in January by a citizen who turned in over to authorities, according to the Corona Police Department.

An exact date and time of when the money was found has not been given.

The department posted about it on its Facebook page, explaining police are now “seeking the rightful owner.”

Those who think the money is theirs, and can describe the amount and denomination in detail, should contact Detective Megan Samano by dialing 951-739-4880.