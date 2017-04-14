× Second ICE Detainee at Adelanto Detention Center Dies in as Many Weeks

A detainee at a Victorville immigrant detention center in Adelanto died after being hospitalized for internal bleeding, about two weeks after another detainee from the same facility died, officials said Friday.

Sergio Alonso Lopez, 55, of Mexico, was taken to Victor Valley Global Medical Center from the Adelanto Detention Facility on April 1 after he vomited blood. He apparently had a history of “serious medical issues” including cirrhosis of the liver, hypertension, alcohol abuse and opioid dependence, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said in a news release. Lopez died on Thursday.

Several local, state and national agencies were notified of the death, and ICE officials advised Mexican consular representatives to notify Lopez’s family.

Lopez had been in ICE custody since Feb. 7 after being arrested in the Los Angeles Area. Officials said he had a criminal record dating back to 1981, including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and drug possession. He had been deported to Mexico three times since 1994, most recently in 2001. His deportation was pending before immigration court at the time he died, officials said.

Lopez is the sixth detainee to die in ICE custody this year, officials said.

The most recent one was March 28, when a Nicaraguan national died six days after trying to commit suicide.

Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba, 32, was found hanging in his cell and was taken to Victor Valley Global Medical Center’s intensive care unit, where he eventually died of heart failure.

He had been in ICE custody since Dec. 29 and had been arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents. He had been deported in April 2016.