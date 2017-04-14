Why You Should Dump the Dating Apps and Use a Wingman

Dating Coach Laurel House joined us live with details on why you should dump your dating apps and use a wingman or wingwoman instead. Laurel is hosting a singles event on Saturday, April 22 at the Spice Affair in Beverly Hills. You’ll be able to get some dating advice from Laurel and her team of coaches, wingmen, and matchmakers to up your dating game and success. For more information including how you can buy tickets, visit Laurel’s website.
