1 Killed, 2 Injured in Moreno Valley Shooting: Officials

Three people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire erupted in Moreno Valley Friday night, sheriff's officials reported.
Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:20 p.m. Friday at a location in the 22900 black of Allies Place, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported. Responding deputies found two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
One woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other woman and the man were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.
One of the victims died at the hospital after the shooting, but it was unclear which victim it was, officials said Saturday morning.
Police tried to pull over a vehicle that was seen speeding away from the area after the shooting, but the vehicle did not stop. Officials said a brief pursuit was initiated during which the vehicle ran a red light causing a traffic collision.
The officers were unable to continue following the possible suspect vehicle, and the occupants got away.
No other information was released.