1 Killed, 2 Injured in Moreno Valley Shooting: Officials

Posted 6:49 AM, April 15, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:53AM, April 15, 2017

Three people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire erupted in Moreno Valley Friday night, sheriff's officials reported.

Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 9:20 p.m. Friday at a location in the 22900 black of Allies Place, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported. Responding deputies found two women and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three people were shot, one fatally, when shots were fired in Moreno Valley on April 14, 2017. (Credit: Loudlabs)

One woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other woman and the man were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims died at the hospital after the shooting, but it was unclear which victim it was, officials said Saturday morning.

Police tried to pull over a vehicle that was seen speeding away from the area after the shooting, but the vehicle did not stop. Officials said a brief pursuit was initiated during which the vehicle ran a red light causing a traffic collision.

The officers were unable to continue following the possible suspect vehicle, and the occupants got away.

No other information was released.