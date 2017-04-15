18-Year-Old Woman Dies at Hospital After Being Shot in Compton

An 18-year-old woman has died following a shooting in Compton on Friday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies received a call about 5:56 p.m. Friday about a gunshot victim who was dropped off at a local hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported in a released statement. The victim, Alexis Orona, was taken to the hospital in a white compact vehicle and later died of her injuries, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

The shooting happened near the area of Tamarin Avenue and East Raymond Street, sheriff’s official said.

A motive for the shooting was unknown.

There was no information released about a possible suspect.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.