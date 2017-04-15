3-Year-Old Girl Shot in South LA; Police Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police are investigating on Saturday after 3-year-old girl was shot in South Los Angeles.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2400 block of Figueroa Street and West Adams Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. There, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl's family told KTLA a drive-by shooting occurred outside a home at 39th Street and Walton Avenue in Exposition Park.

The little girl's aunt got into a car with the child, her son and another young man and attempted to transport her to the hospital before stopping the car and calling police, witnesses said.

The aunt told KTLA she did not know where her niece was hit.

Paramedics arrived and took the little girl to a local hospital in unknown condition. Officers detained and questioned the aunt and two men before releasing them a short time later.