Hikers Enjoy Final Days of Access to Popular Trail Near Hollywood Sign; Some Residents Protest Closure

Despite living in Southern California all of her life, Shanell Noji had never seen the Hollywood sign — up close. So on a gloriously clear Saturday, she slipped on her hiking boots and set out from her home in Orange on a photo-seeking mission.

“Time to check it off the list,” Noji, 28, a physical therapist and hockey coach, said of her adventure to the famous sign perched atop the Hollywood Hills. Sadie, a teacup Maltese, and Champ, a miniature schnauzer, accompanied her, along with her hiking partner, Blake Mohrman.

On Tuesday, the city will close a Beachwood Drive gate that provides hikers access to a popular trail near the old landmark. The decision follows a legal battle that a Griffith Park horseback-riding facility waged against the city over hikers trekking near its Beachwood Drive ranch.

The plan has divided area residents, who have been at odds over whether the residential street should be a gateway to the hillside park.

