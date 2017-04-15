× No Gunshot Residue Found on Son of Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Charged With Attempted Murder

Joshua Waring, the son of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson, did not have gunshot residue on his hands or clothing after his arrest in connection with an attempted murder, according to an analysis performed by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Forensic experts cautioned against drawing the conclusion that the analysis supported Waring’s claim that the results could exonerate him.

Waring, 28, has been in an Orange County jail for 10 months in connection with a drive-by shooting in June that left a man severely injured.

Waring said during a jailhouse interview last week that the results of the residue test — performed to help determine whether a suspect had recently fired a gun — could clear him. Waring received the results Monday.