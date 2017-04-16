Cleveland Police Look for Man in Connection With Fatal Shooting Broadcasted on Facebook Live

The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man live on Facebook Live Sunday afternoon, KTLA sister station WJW reported.

The shooting occurred on East 93rd in Cleveland. Police said the alleged shooter broadcasted the incident live on his social media page and claimed to have committed other homicides. Police are still investigating those claims.

Cleveland police identified the suspect as Steve Stephens. He is 6 foot 1, weighs 244 pounds and is bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue, and gray or black striped polo shirt. According to police, he is driving a white or cream-colored SUV.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

