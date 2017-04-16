Man Shot at South L.A. ATM, Drives Himself to Gas Station: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is in serious condition after being shot at a South Los Angeles ATM Saturday night and driving himself to a gas station in the area where he collapsed, LAPD officials said.

The incident was reported about 10 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Gage Avenue and Figueroa Street in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South L.A.

The victim had apparently been shot in the stomach, drove himself to gas station and collapsed, Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez said.

The man, described as being in his 30s, was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and is now in serious, but stable, condition.

Police don’t know exactly where the man was shot, but are hoping to get more details about the incident when his condition improves.

"The number of ATMs within a few blocks of even Figueroa and Gage, the number could be as high s 20 or 25, so that’s a lot of follow ups that we’ll have to do," Bojorquez said.

LAPD officials told KTLA that the motive appears to be robbery and that the shooter was male.

KTLA's Geoff Peters contributed to this story.