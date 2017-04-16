× Metro Will Start Charging $3 to Park at NoHo, Universal City Red Line Stations

Metro will start charging riders $3 to park at the North Hollywood and Universal City Red Line stations on April 24, officials said.

Both stations have been free to park since they opened in 2000, according to Metro. Officials will begin charging in an effort to create more parking spaces for riders.

“One problem is that a number of non-Metro riders use the lots to park for free, meaning those who want to park-and-ride are left without a space,” officials said.

Automated parking machines will be available at both stations, and riders will also be able to pay through an app later this month.

Riders will need a valid TAP card and have to enter their license plate number at the machine to verify that a payment was received for each vehicle.

The fee will cover parking for 24 hours. Riders can leave their cars for up to three days, but will need to pay $3 for each day, officials said. A $53 citation will be issued for those who fail to pay.

Officials have found that parking fees at stations along the Expo Line have eased traffic there.

