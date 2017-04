Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Park Elementary School teachers and staff are preparing on Sunday to welcome students back to the school Monday morning, one week after a gunman opened fire in a classroom. The school has developed new safety measures for Monday's classes, including a new school entry procedure and allowing parents to stay with their children until the school bell rings at 8:45 a.m.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 16, 2017.