× Pence Visits Demilitarized Zone Separating North and South Korea

In a major symbolic move, Vice President Mike Pence on Monday will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the highly fortified border between North Korea and South Korea.

The vice president is expected to get several briefings from US officials, including one from Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, head of UN Command in Korea and current commander of US forces in Korea.

Pence is landing at Camp Bonifas just south of the DMZ and will make his way there.

Check back for updates on this developing story.